Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police and Fire are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Friday morning.

HPD said the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. July 28 near Valle Verde and Fox Ridge drives, north of Warm Springs. Police said it was a single motorcycle fatal crash.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there was only one person on the motorcycle at the time of the crash. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified.

HPD said both the north and southbound lanes of Valle Verde were closed between Warm Springs and Marlboro while police investigate. They estimated this would take 1-3 hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

