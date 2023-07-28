Police explain why motorcycle lane splitting is illegal in Nevada

By Regina Ahn
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:38 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Las Vegas Metro police traffic lieutenant Bret Ficklin says that so far this year, the city has had 18 fatal motorcycle crashes, and the motorcyclist was at fault in 12 of those. He sees a disturbing trend.

“Most of the time, it’s excessive speed,” said Ficklin. “When you see these motorcycles filter their way to the front of the line, take off like a jet through the intersection going through the open road, it gives them incentive to keep their speed up.”

Splitting lanes—the practice of motorcycles passing another vehicle in the same late—is illegal in Nevada. The practice has been legal in neighboring California since 2017, where riders are not allowed to go more than 10 MPH above the speed of surrounding traffic. Ficklin says not enough studies have been done to prove that lane splitting is safe.

“Many people rely on a study from UC Berkeley that was published back in 2015,” he noted. “The range and the scope of that study was down to 6,000 motorcycle wrecks.”

He added that he has heard that some people in Nevada want those same laws here, and he believes that safety is the foremost reason not to do so.

