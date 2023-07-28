Paving to resume on I-15 near Mesquite

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced the continuation of open-grade paving operations on I-15 near Mesquite.

According to a media release, the paving activities are scheduled to recommence on the night of Sunday, July 30. NDOT said that to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety, one lane will be restricted in either the north- or southbound direction of I-15 for up to five miles between mile markers 96 and 118.

These restrictions will be applicable during the evening and early morning hours, specifically from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., on Sunday nights through Friday mornings. Speed limits will be reduced to 55 MPH in work zones for the safety of construction crews and the traveling public. There will also be intermittent overnight ramp closures at interchanges and truck parking lots.

NDOT added that it is important to note that no lane reductions will occur during daytime hours or over the weekends, from Friday morning to Sunday night. This decision is aimed at minimizing disruptions and facilitating a seamless driving experience for travelers during peak traffic times.

The open-grade paving initiative is part of an extensive project that began in early 2022. The project entails a comprehensive range of tasks, including paving, ITS installation, drainage work, barrier construction and landscaping. NDOT said that the open-grade paving process is expected to continue until mid-October.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.