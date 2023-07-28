New CCSD teachers excited, apprehensive ahead of school year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A middle school teacher from Lincoln, Nebraska reached out to Clark County School District’s recruiting team after his partner got a job at UNLV and he’ll be starting work here soon.

Chris Nissen is excited about his new position teaching an elective forensic science class.

“I’m excited for the school year,” said Chase Nissen, but he added that he is apprehensive about how things have been going regarding the district itself. His concerns include salary and ongoing contract negotiations.

“So far, working with the district has not been amazing, to be honest,” he explained. “It’s felt disingenuous at times. Because I’m still interested in teaching, I still stuck with it.”

CCSD is trying to fill over 1,100 jobs across the district, from teachers to counselors to nurses. This year, CCSD says they’re happy to have 100 more teachers than the previous five years, with 2,170 teachers.

Nissen knows he’s going to start building relationships with his new colleagues and students.

“I’m really excited for the school I’ll be teaching at, because it’s made up of veteran teachers,” Nissen added.

Michelle Bernazar, Deputy Chief of Human Resources, welcomed new teachers on Thursday for orientation. She told FOX5 last week that 150 teachers didn’t want to take the job for salary reasons. She expressed a desire to fill at least 50 percent of the vacancies, so she’s thrilled to see new faces at the orientation.

“This is their first day on their new teacher journey,” said Bernazar. “What they can expect is continuous support from the district from here on out.”

