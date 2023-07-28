New CCSD teachers excited, apprehensive ahead of school year

CCSD held an orientation event for new teachers on July 27for
CCSD held an orientation event for new teachers on July 27for(FOX5)
By Regina Ahn
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A middle school teacher from Lincoln, Nebraska reached out to Clark County School District’s recruiting team after his partner got a job at UNLV and he’ll be starting work here soon.

Chris Nissen is excited about his new position teaching an elective forensic science class.

“I’m excited for the school year,” said Chase Nissen, but he added that he is apprehensive about how things have been going regarding the district itself. His concerns include salary and ongoing contract negotiations.

“So far, working with the district has not been amazing, to be honest,” he explained. “It’s felt disingenuous at times. Because I’m still interested in teaching, I still stuck with it.”

CCSD is trying to fill over 1,100 jobs across the district, from teachers to counselors to nurses. This year, CCSD says they’re happy to have 100 more teachers than the previous five years, with 2,170 teachers.

Nissen knows he’s going to start building relationships with his new colleagues and students.

“I’m really excited for the school I’ll be teaching at, because it’s made up of veteran teachers,” Nissen added.

Michelle Bernazar, Deputy Chief of Human Resources, welcomed new teachers on Thursday for orientation. She told FOX5 last week that 150 teachers didn’t want to take the job for salary reasons. She expressed a desire to fill at least 50 percent of the vacancies, so she’s thrilled to see new faces at the orientation.

“This is their first day on their new teacher journey,” said Bernazar. “What they can expect is continuous support from the district from here on out.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riquna Williams
Arrest report released for Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams accused of domestic battery
Tax season officially starts Monday
IRS to hold single-family residence auction in Henderson
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Suspect in custody following ‘suspicious death’ in west Las Vegas Valley
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say

Latest News

Jessica Rhodes was found dead in Valley of Fire State Park
Woman who died during Valley of Fire hike remembered for adventurous, selfless spirit
Clark County School District bus.
CCSD updates grading guidelines ‘to reflect teacher feedback’
New homeowners in Clark County may be getting or have received a property tax cap abatement...
New Clark County homeowners must fill out tax cap notices being mailed to prevent increase in property taxes
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: former Nevada parole officer accused of having sex with detainee