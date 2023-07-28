Nevada licensees gaming win in June down slightly compared to 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The total gaming win for licensees across Nevada was down 2.44% in June compared to the same period one year ago.

According to a report from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, nonrestricted gaming licensees reported a total “gaming win” of $1,245,814,727 for the month of June 2023, compared to $1,277,029,261 in June 2022. For the fiscal year (July 1, 2022 through June 30), gaming win has increased 3.25%.

June’s biggest decreases took place outside the strip, including the following:

North Lake Tahoe: -28.15%

Boulder Strip: -16.73%

Downtown Las Vegas: -10.44%

The fiscal year-to-date win has increased 3.51% in Clark County and 4.84% on the strip. Downtown (1.99%) and North Las Vegas (1.5%) are also both up.

Through July 27, the State collected $78,561,494 in percentage fees during the month of July, based upon the taxable revenues generated in June. This represents a 1.45% (or $1,122,776) increase compared to the prior year’s July, when percentage fee collections were $77,438,718.

