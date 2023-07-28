Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Las Vegas Strip
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:37 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after a crash just west of the Las Vegas Strip Friday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 6:07 a.m. at Tropicana and Procyon avenues, just west of the I-15. Police said a motorcyclist and a truck were involved in a crash.
The motorcycle rider was taken to a hospital in serious condition, LVMPD said.
Westbound traffic at Tropicana and Procyon was closed for police investigation. The investigation is ongoing.
