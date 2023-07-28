Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after a crash just west of the Las Vegas Strip Friday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 6:07 a.m. at Tropicana and Procyon avenues, just west of the I-15. Police said a motorcyclist and a truck were involved in a crash.

The motorcycle rider was taken to a hospital in serious condition, LVMPD said.

Westbound traffic at Tropicana and Procyon was closed for police investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.