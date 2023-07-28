Medication shortages possible in wake of Pfizer plant damage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The effects of a natural disaster on the other side of the country might be felt in Las Vegas soon.

Last week, an EF-3 tornado leveled part of a Pfizer plant in North Carolina. All injuries reported were minor, but the FDA is warning that the widespread damage could mean a tighter supply of some life-saving medications.

“Depending how long it might take for this plant to get back online, it could drastically impact how many drugs we can get out to these hospital systems,” Dr. Christina Madison told FOX5. She’s an associate professor of pharmacy practice at Roseman University of Health Sciences in Las Vegas.

Dr. Madison says shortages could be a reality now that the plant that supplies 8% of all sterile injectables in America is offline.

“It’s a big chunk when you think about how many different hospital systems and places use medications that are either injected or come in a way that needs to have an IV associated with them,” she explained.

Currently, there’s no timetable for repairs. The products made in that plant, like painkillers, chemotherapy fluids and other critical medications are not being produced there until the roof is replaced.

“It is something to be concerned about because we don’t know how long it’s going to take for this plant to get back online,” Dr. Madison said.

Those are not the only drugs facing, or currently seeing, a nationwide shortage. A viewer called in The Rant saying he’s having to wait a long time for his pain medications to become available.

“I’m hurting on a regular day-to-day basis,” the caller said. “And it’s pain medication. It just helps to try and curb it a little bit. What are people supposed to do that need the pain medication just to survive on a day-to-day basis?

There are several different reasons for the shortages of other drugs, but one complicating factor that could make Southern Nevada harder-hit than other areas in terms of sterile injectables is our intense heat.

“That does make us a little more susceptible to some of those shortages because we do have to maintain those sterile products at a particular temperature,” Dr. Madison said.

Dr. Madison adds a silver lining that it could be worse if this happened during the fall, when the cold, flu and RSV start spreading.

Pfizer has said it’s working to move production to other facilities as the one in North Carolina gets repaired.

