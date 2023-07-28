Medication shortages possible in wake of Pfizer plant damage

The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and Puerto Rico from December 2019 to April 2022.(Francois Mori | AP Photo/Francois Mori)
By Mike Allen
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:26 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The effects of a natural disaster on the other side of the country might be felt in Las Vegas soon.

Last week, an EF-3 tornado leveled part of a Pfizer plant in North Carolina. All injuries reported were minor, but the FDA is warning that the widespread damage could mean a tighter supply of some life-saving medications.

“Depending how long it might take for this plant to get back online, it could drastically impact how many drugs we can get out to these hospital systems,” Dr. Christina Madison told FOX5. She’s an associate professor of pharmacy practice at Roseman University of Health Sciences in Las Vegas.

Dr. Madison says shortages could be a reality now that the plant that supplies 8% of all sterile injectables in America is offline.

“It’s a big chunk when you think about how many different hospital systems and places use medications that are either injected or come in a way that needs to have an IV associated with them,” she explained.

Currently, there’s no timetable for repairs. The products made in that plant, like painkillers, chemotherapy fluids and other critical medications are not being produced there until the roof is replaced.

“It is something to be concerned about because we don’t know how long it’s going to take for this plant to get back online,” Dr. Madison said.

Those are not the only drugs facing, or currently seeing, a nationwide shortage. A viewer called in The Rant saying he’s having to wait a long time for his pain medications to become available.

“I’m hurting on a regular day-to-day basis,” the caller said. “And it’s pain medication. It just helps to try and curb it a little bit. What are people supposed to do that need the pain medication just to survive on a day-to-day basis?

There are several different reasons for the shortages of other drugs, but one complicating factor that could make Southern Nevada harder-hit than other areas in terms of sterile injectables is our intense heat.

“That does make us a little more susceptible to some of those shortages because we do have to maintain those sterile products at a particular temperature,” Dr. Madison said.

Dr. Madison adds a silver lining that it could be worse if this happened during the fall, when the cold, flu and RSV start spreading.

Pfizer has said it’s working to move production to other facilities as the one in North Carolina gets repaired.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riquna Williams
Arrest report released for Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams accused of domestic battery
Tax season officially starts Monday
IRS to hold single-family residence auction in Henderson
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Suspect in custody following ‘suspicious death’ in west Las Vegas Valley
Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

CCEA logo
CCEA frustrated as CCSD settles contract with administrators, but not teachers
There are less than two weeks to go before classes resume in the Clark County School District,...
CCEA frustrated CCSD is settling contract with administrators, but not teachers
SOS Drive - Day 2
SOS Drive - Day 2
34-year-old Jessica Rosalie Rhodes was one of two women found dead in Valley of Fire State Park...
Woman who died during Valley of Fire hike remembered for adventurous, selfless spirit