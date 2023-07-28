Las Vegas Strip crime crackdowns: one year later, are tactics working?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are analyzing the effectiveness of crime prevention techniques on the Las Vegas Strip, including a ban of convicted criminals from the Resort Corridor.

FOX5 told you about the ordinance and the debate one year ago. A judge can order certain criminals to stay away from what’s called an “Order Out” Corridor. The area was expanded west of the Strip, and penalties rose to up to six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

“We meet every month. We have been analyzing the effectiveness of the order out provision this board adopted,” said Chair Jim Gibson at the last Clark County Commission Meeting, who spoke about the work done by a Strip Crime committee.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Convention Area Command is part of that effort.

“We will continue to work on issues related to pedestrian congestion, that isn’t something we have stopped doing, we continue to work in that committee to see what other improvements we might make,” Gibson said.

The Order Out ordinance was one of several efforts in 2022, after an uptick in crimes and homeless. After a suspect stabbed numerous showgirl impersonators, LVMPD and homeless outreach teams ramped up visibility, pedestrian bridge patrols and intervention to offer resources to homeless persons. LVCVA also has a Strip Safety Initiative, helping to fund pedestrian bridge patrols.

County officials deferred to Metro Police for comment on the analysis. FOX5 reached out to Metro Police; officials are working on giving FOX5 a better analysis of the impact of the ordinance.

In the meantime, how are crime rates around the Strip? FOX5 looked at the year-to-date statistics from Convention Center Area Command (page 3)

A number of the most common crimes saw notable year-to-date double digit decreases:

Larceny and Theft: -17.4%

Assaults (Simple and Aggravated) -18%

Burglaries: -28.7%

Car Thefts: -21.0%

Robberies: -21.8%

Property Vandalism: -25.7%

Prostitution:-35.6%

Some of the other common crimes that have seen an uptick include drugs and narcotics offenses (123.1%) and weapons violations (140.7%).

Police tell FOX5, they track trends week by week, to see what other areas or crime trends need more patrols or intervention for prevention.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.