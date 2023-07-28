Las Vegas police warn of scam involving callers imitating department

LVMPD wants you to beware of a phone scam
LVMPD wants you to beware of a phone scam(MGN)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:11 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that it is investigating a scam in which callers claim to be representatives of the department.

According to an LVMPD report, scammers are calling people around the valley and informing them that they have an outstanding warrant. Victims are then told to meet at a location and pay the warrant with cash or gift cards, or are being emailed a QR code that allows the scammer to be paid directly.

LVMPD said that it does not issue warrants and will never contact you asking for payment over the phone or through a QR code. If you receive a spam call like this, the department advises you to hang up immediately.

If you have been a victim of a phone or online scam, please go to IC3.gov and file a report.

