Las Vegas police: Suspect lived with dead woman for 2 months before she was discovered

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of killing his roommate told investigators that he lived with the woman dead in a closet for two months before she was discovered by family, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

George Anthony Bone faces a murder charge in the death of Beverly Ma, according to police records and an arrest report. Police discovered Ma’s body after her family located her in a home on Railroad River Avenue on July 26.

LVMPD was called to the home by Ma’s sister, who was at the home with her mother and girlfriend to check on her sister’s welfare. Ma lived with her boyfriend, Bone, in the home.

Bone told the sister that Ma was in the closet and “had been there for two months.” Police located her body in the master bedroom closet.

Family said Ma suffered a lot of trauma and was not close with family, but they tried to keep in touch with her and support her. One family member said they last saw Ma in person in April 2023. On June 22, family last received a text from Ma’s phone saying she couldn’t attend a July 4 celebration in Washington; she said she wanted to be sober and not travel. Family noted Ma smoked marijuana and drank a lot. The family member texted Ma again July 2 and never heard back, the arrest report said.

On July 26, a family member called an A/C repair person to the home to fix the unit because the bill was very high. The family member stayed on the line with the A/C person, who said no one answered the door. They gave the repair person the code to open the door, they walked upstairs and called to Ma, but there was no answer. That’s when family went to check on Ma and Bone told them she was dead, the report said.

While a family member was on hold with 911 for 10-15 minutes, she asked Bone why he didn’t call police and why he stayed in the house with her body. He said he wanted to prolong the time before he was arrested, an arrest report said, because he was “a man of color” he knew he’d be arrested. The family member described Bone as nonchalant and said he was brushing his teeth while she was talking to him, the report said.

When one of the family members went upstairs to check on Ma, Bone reportedly said, “Why do you have to see? If you want to see, I can show her to you,” then led her to the master bedroom, the report said.

During Bone’s interview with police, he said he knew Ma since high school and they developed a romantic relationship in 2019 after he left prison. Bone told police he was previously convicted as a sex offender for lewdness with a minor. He reportedly starting living with Ma in July 2022 and Bone said they fought often, an arrest report said..

Bone told police he found Ma in the closet with a belt around her neck either on May 5 or 15, but sitting on the ground. Bone said he didn’t know what to do and covered her with a blanket and went about living his life, leaving in the closet while he used her Amazon account to buy things with her money, an arrest report said.

Bone said he was afraid of going back to jail and put a cooler near the closet door so he’d be alerted if she “rose from the dead like the movie ‘The Grudge,’” an arrest report said. Bone also told police he would respond to texts on Ma’s phone so family would think she was alive and kept the air at 60 degrees because of the number of flies in the house.

Police said on May 4, Ma called 911 at about 4:40 a.m. Dispatchers could hear Ma and a man screaming at each other.

Ma never responded to dispatchers questions and when the line went dead, the dispatcher called back. No one answered, the report said. Police did a door knock on the home and no one answered. The 911 call was the last outgoing phone call made by Ma until she was found dead, the report said; she had 84 unanswered incoming calls in that time frame.

Police believe the discovery of Ma’s body was not consistent with a suicide attempt, the report said. Police pointed out these inconsistencies to Bone and he said he didn’t know how to dispose of a body.

Eventually, Bone said “since my truth is sounding so much like lies, I think I need to get an attorney,” and the interview ended, according to an arrest report.

Bone was not granted bail in a July 27 hearing, according to court records. His next court appearance was set for Aug. 1.

