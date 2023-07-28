Las Vegas police seek help with May 30 robbery

LVMPD seeking robbery suspect from May 30.
LVMPD seeking robbery suspect from May 30.(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:21 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help with solving a robbery with a deadly weapon from May 30.

LVMPD reports the robbery happened near the 3800 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard near Tropicana Avenue.

The victim was walking alone with several unknown suspects grabbed him and threw the victim to the ground. They stole his backpack and drove away in a gray Chrysler Pacifica - which may have been a rental.

One suspect is described as a possible Hispanic man with a Golden Knights hat, black hooded sweatshirt, and black latex gloves. The unidentifiable suspects were dressed in all black with their faces masked.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Bone
Las Vegas police arrest man accused of killing roommate
Zaon Collins
Ex-UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins sentenced for felony reckless driving
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Suspect in custody following ‘suspicious death’ in west Las Vegas Valley
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say

Latest News

Barricade near Nellis, Harmon on July 28, 2023.
Las Vegas police: Suspect in custody after east valley barricade
Shooting at apartment complex on Desert Inn on July 28, 2023.
1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting near Las Vegas Strip
Emma Kusak
18-year-old woman accused of killing man in Las Vegas hotel room
Crash at Tropicana, Procyon on July 28, 2023.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Las Vegas Strip