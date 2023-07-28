Las Vegas police seek help with May 30 robbery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help with solving a robbery with a deadly weapon from May 30.

LVMPD reports the robbery happened near the 3800 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard near Tropicana Avenue.

The victim was walking alone with several unknown suspects grabbed him and threw the victim to the ground. They stole his backpack and drove away in a gray Chrysler Pacifica - which may have been a rental.

One suspect is described as a possible Hispanic man with a Golden Knights hat, black hooded sweatshirt, and black latex gloves. The unidentifiable suspects were dressed in all black with their faces masked.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

