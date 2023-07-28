Las Vegas police respond to barricade in east valley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:52 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a barricade situation in the east valley.
LVMPD said the incident started around 5:45 a.m. Friday. Police said there is a barricade situation in the area of Harmon Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.
Police said the incident appears to be domestic violence-related.
All lanes on Nellis are closed as police respond. LVMPD advised the public avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
