Las Vegas police respond to barricade in east valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a barricade situation in the east valley.

LVMPD said the incident started around 5:45 a.m. Friday. Police said there is a barricade situation in the area of Harmon Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Police said the incident appears to be domestic violence-related.

All lanes on Nellis are closed as police respond. LVMPD advised the public avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

