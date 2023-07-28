Las Vegas police: dog left outside dies in extreme heat after owner fell asleep

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is charged with killing a dog after authorities said she left the animal outside to die in the heat after she fell asleep in the house.

Deborah Hagen, 55, faces one count of willful or malicious killing of an animal - a felony, following her arrest July 21. She is currently out on bond.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report alleges the following:

On July 21 an officer was dispatched to the Silverado Mobile Home Park north of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Walnut Road for a report that a dog had died in the heat after being left outside.

The officer saw a black trash bag in the front yard with a leash laying outside of it and could smell a dead animal.

The owner, Hagen, said she let her 10-year-old, 45-pound terrier named Abby outside to use the restroom. Hagen went inside the house and fell asleep, not knowing how much time had passed before being awakened by her roommate to learn Abby had died.

The animal was left outside with no access to shade, food, or water. Hagen said the dog could go under the porch for shade but the leash had been shortened and she was not sure if it was long enough anymore.

The heat that day was 114 degrees outside. There were bowls for food and water under the porch, but they were empty.

Hagen is expected back in court Aug. 17.

