Kylie Minogue announces Vegas residency at new venue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been rumored for months that Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue would be getting a Las Vegas residency, and now it’s official!

Minogue announced the news on social media with the caption reading “Vegas baby! So excited to headline the all-new Voltaire LV at Venetian Vegas starting this fall.”

The 55-year-old will perform at the new Voltaire venue, which according to The Venetian’s website, seats one-thousand people will provide a unique atmosphere “blurring the lines between an intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment.”

“The spirit of Voltaire is one of pure, authentic fun. It’s one I resonate with as a pop artist. My new album Tension is all about the space where the intimate and universal come together and Voltaire represents just that,” shares Minogue.

The space itself is decorated by Emmy and Tony Award-winning production designer Derek McLane, whose done shows like “Moulin Rouge” and “MJ on Broadway,” the Academy Awards, and most recently as designer for the 2023 Met Gala.

“I really wanted it to feel like an escape from the environment of the casino floor. Something that felt like a completely different world. An intimate, exciting, and inviting world,” says McLane.

It will have tables, and service includes fine spirits and champagne to caviar and cookies, creating an atmosphere where guests can truly connect.

The team says they’ve designed an environment where people can get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night.

Minogue kicks off her shows in November, and they will run on select dates through January 2024.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 9 at voltairelv.com.

