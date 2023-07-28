Forecast Outlook - 07/28/23

Dry and Breezy Through Saturday, Slight Chance Sunday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:21 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The skies stay mostly sunny with high temperatures topping 111° in Las Vegas on Friday. Southwest breezes return this afternoon between 15-25 MPH. We’ll keep the heat through the weekend before monsoon moisture brings temperatures down early next week.

Temperatures remain above average this weekend with a forecast high of 111° on Saturday and 109° on Sunday. Wind gusts hold in the 20-25 mph range around the Las Vegas Valley. Some more clouds will be around on Sunday with the slight chance of a pop-up thunderstorms over the mountains.

More significant monsoon moisture surges in from the south Monday through Wednesday. This will bring us higher thunderstorm chances in and around the Las Vegas Valley.

