Forecast Outlook - 07/28/23

The skies stay mostly sunny with high temperatures topping 111° in Las Vegas on Friday. Southwest breezes return this afternoon between 15-25 MPH. We’ll keep the heat through the weekend before monsoon moisture brings temperatures down early next week.

Temperatures remain above average this weekend with a forecast high of 111° on Saturday and 109° on Sunday. Wind gusts hold in the 20-25 mph range around the Las Vegas Valley. Some more clouds will be around on Sunday with the slight chance of a pop-up thunderstorms over the mountains.

More significant monsoon moisture surges in from the south Monday through Wednesday. This will bring us higher thunderstorm chances in and around the Las Vegas Valley.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.