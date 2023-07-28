CCSD updates grading guidelines ‘to reflect teacher feedback’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District (CCSD) announced that it is modifying grading guidelines for students after receiving feedback from teachers during the 2022-23 school year.

Starting with the 2023-24 school year, we are revising the application of the equitable grading scale at secondary schools, removing it from the assignment level, and instead applying the scale at the quarter grades. This adjustment provides students with opportunities to continue to demonstrate improvement in their achievement.

“After holding roundtable meetings with educators across the District, we are updating the implementation of the grading policy based on their feedback,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “I appreciate the constructive dialogue with our teachers, and we will continue working together to ensure the grading system sets high standards and is equitable while equipping our teachers with a system that reflects their input.”

According to CCSD, the revised grading guidelines also clarify how late or missing work in all grades will be scored. All schools are required to utilize the guidelines and to set deadlines of at least five school days for missing work.

