CCSD updates grading guidelines ‘to reflect teacher feedback’

Clark County School District bus.
Clark County School District bus.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District (CCSD) announced that it is modifying grading guidelines for students after receiving feedback from teachers during the 2022-23 school year.

“After holding roundtable meetings with educators across the District, we are updating the implementation of the grading policy based on their feedback,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “I appreciate the constructive dialogue with our teachers, and we will continue working together to ensure the grading system sets high standards and is equitable while equipping our teachers with a system that reflects their input.”

According to CCSD, the revised grading guidelines also clarify how late or missing work in all grades will be scored. All schools are required to utilize the guidelines and to set deadlines of at least five school days for missing work.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riquna Williams
Arrest report released for Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams accused of domestic battery
Tax season officially starts Monday
IRS to hold single-family residence auction in Henderson
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Suspect in custody following ‘suspicious death’ in west Las Vegas Valley
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say

Latest News

Jessica Rhodes was found dead in Valley of Fire State Park
Woman who died during Valley of Fire hike remembered for adventurous, selfless spirit
CCSD held an orientation event for new teachers on July 27for
New CCSD teachers excited, apprehensive ahead of school year
New homeowners in Clark County may be getting or have received a property tax cap abatement...
New Clark County homeowners must fill out tax cap notices being mailed to prevent increase in property taxes
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: former Nevada parole officer accused of having sex with detainee