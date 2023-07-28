CCEA frustrated as CCSD settles contract with administrators, but not teachers

There are less than two weeks to go before classes resume in the Clark County School District, and there is frustration among teachers and their union
By Joe Vigil
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:32 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
“It’s a slap in the face to educators,” said Marie Neisess, President of the Clark County Education Association. “We get a lot of empty words, pats on the back about how great we are, and we’re appreciated. But at the end of the day CCEA, our educators, we went up there, we met with legislators during the legislative session, lobbied for additional funding, and yet who do they take care of first, administrators. They weren’t up there fighting for funding.”

CCEA and the school district planned to meet to negotiate on Thursday and are expected to meet Friday to move contract negotiations along. The district would not comment Thursday on ongoing negotiations, but CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara did talk to FOX5 Thursday.

“We’re excited to get something done. Our hard-working teachers, our educators, deserve a pay increase. I’ve said that in our State of the Schools. I’m committed. My board is committed to get things done for our teachers,” said Jara.

CCSD would not comment specifically on the district working out a contract with administrators and not teachers, but has said it continues to negotiate with other bargaining units that represent CCSD employees, including CCEA, saying agreements with bargaining units address employee pay, benefits and professional development opportunities.

