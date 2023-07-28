Broadway in the HOOD bringing a beloved classic to the stage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Grab your clam shells and mermaid tails! Broadway in the Hood is taking audiences under the sea.

The nonprofit’s summer production of The Little Mermaid kicks off tonight. Kids of all ages will bring the beloved movie to life on stage.

Torrey Russell, Broadway in the HOOD founder, said the kids have been working for weeks to put this all together. He said the skills they learned will help them as they get ready for the new school year.

“We have to support the arts,” Russell said. “It’s been proven that the arts saves lives. It improves the home, it improves the grades, social skills. So people should come out and support.”

The first show is on Friday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic 5th Street School, and there are two shows on Saturday, July 29. They’re all free, just click here to get your ticket.

