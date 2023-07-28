1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting near Las Vegas Strip

Shooting at apartment complex on Desert Inn on July 28, 2023.
Shooting at apartment complex on Desert Inn on July 28, 2023.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:16 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead and another was critically hurt after a shooting at an apartment complex near the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened late Thursday night at an apartment in the 900 block of E. Desert Inn Road, just east of University Center Drive. The apartment complex is near the Las Vegas Convention Center and just a block from the Wynn Las Vegas.

According to police, officers in the area at a nearby Shell Gas Station were approached by a man in his 30s who said he had been shot. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and is listed as critical, LVMPD said.

Those officers then followed a trail of blood to an apartment complex across the street, and a second blood trail to a nearby elevator where another man was found suffering a gunshot wound. Police said that man later died at Sunrise Hospital.

Police then located a third man outside on the sidewalk who said the shooting had happened inside his apartment. LVMPD said he is cooperating with police.

Police believe three men approached an apartment in an attempted home invasion and the resident then shot at the men, who were also harmed. From the information they gathered, police said they believe one person is still outstanding.

LVMPD said they don’t believe the shooting is random and that everyone involved apparently knew each other.

Police are still investigating. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased man once next of kin is notified.

