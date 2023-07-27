UNLV football schedules first-ever game against Washington

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV will play the University of Washington in football for the first time in 2028.

Director of Athletics Erick Harper announced the single-game non-conference meeting on Thursday. The Rebels will travel to Seattle on Sept. 16, 2028, as the Huskies will become the 10th member of the current Pac-12 Conference to face UNLV on the gridiron (all but Stanford and Colorado).

The Rebels have two other previously announced non-conference games scheduled for that fall, as they are slated to host new Big 12 Conference member Houston on September 9 and travel to Army on October 7 in the back end of a home-and-home series with both of those schools.

UNLV players report for preseason camp on August 3 and the 2023 season kicks off at 1 p.m. on September 2 with a visit to Allegiant Stadium by Bryant University for Barry Odom’s debut as the Rebels’ head coach. The team will be looking for its first winning season and bowl appearance since the 2013 campaign.

