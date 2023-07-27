Sandwich shop employees fired after video shows them spitting in food

The owner of the Jimmy John’s store said one of the girls in the video was fired before they found out about it, and the other was fired immediately after the video surfaced.
By Lenah Allen and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:10 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - Two Georgia Jimmy John’s employees have been fired after a video that shows them spitting in food, WALB reports.

Katelyn Phillips and Lainey Blanchard are also employees at the Jimmy John’s in Tifton, Georgia, and told WALB that they were coming into work the day that the video was taken.

They say that they asked their co-workers to make them a sandwich before their shift and that is when the video was recorded, but they did not find out what happened until weeks later.

“It’s absolutely disgusting,” Phillips said. “It’s embarrassing. I would never wish this on anybody that I don’t like.”

They say the girls’ actions stemmed from an unspoken drama between the group of friends.

“I was actually very, very disgusted,” Blanchard said. “I just never thought I’d see the day that she would do something that nasty.”

John Taylor, the owner of the Jimmy John’s, said one of the girls in the video was fired before they found out about it, and the other was fired immediately after the video surfaced.

“We pride ourselves on how clean of a store we are, and the behavior of these two girls does not reflect whatsoever on our staff,” Taylor said.

He said he assured all of his customers that something like this will never happen again.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riquna Williams
Arrest report released for Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams accused of domestic battery
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Suspect in custody following ‘suspicious death’ in west Las Vegas Valley
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Tax season officially starts Monday
IRS to hold single-family residence auction in Henderson
Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say

Latest News

NV Energy wants 350-mile power project to lower power bills; critics cite Tule Springs impact
NV Energy wants 350-mile power project to lower power bills; critics cite Tule Springs impact
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of the bipartisan ‘moonshot’ effort
FILE - With Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team in the background, a...
Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat as record temperatures persist
Health expert talks about McConnell's incident