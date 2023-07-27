NV Energy wants 350-mile power project to lower power bills; critics cite Tule Springs impact

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Federal officials want Nevadans to weigh in on a 350-mile stretch of transmission lines that could be built across the Silver State, as proponents praise the energy benefits and opponents worry about the environmental impact.

The project, called Greenlink West, will span from Washoe County into Northern Clark County and along the border of Tule Springs. The Bureau of Land Management is accepting public comment until August 23, and provides information for residents here: Click here

NV Energy has several web pages dedicated to the project, explaining the benefits to power recipients. Northern Nevada has been reaching capacity, and a 350-mile system would provide links to access water, solar and wind power to help with renewable energy and increase overall capacity for the growing Silver State.

“Greenlink Nevada will improve NV Energy’s overall system reliability by providing a second critical state-wide transmission connection. Opening up this electric delivery capacity will allow customers to enjoy more cost savings by sharing resources between northern and southern Nevada,” the webpage said.

NV Energy released the following statement:

NV Energy appreciates the public process the Bureau of Land Management is using related to Greenlink West. At the moment, BLM’s preferred alternative for the transmission line is in an area along the border of the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, in an area along Mocassin Road that has already has existing transmission lines. It is worth nothing that when the national monument was created in 2014, the already existing utility corridor was recognized with it at the same time. We look forward to continued work with BLM on this critical project. Greenlink will allow NV Energy to meet future energy demands, leading to economic growth and job stability, and is essential to helping Nevada achieve its de-carbonization goals and increased renewable portfolio standard, moving Nevada closer to a future powered by 100% renewable energy and reducing our carbon footprint.

Dozens of residents expressed concern at a recent town hall in North Las Vegas.

“Now it looks like the BLM may permit NV Energy to build a transmission line right through the monument. It really should be a concern to everybody who cares about Tule Springs,” said Patrick Donnelly, the Great Basin Director for the Center for Biological Diversity. Donnelly said there are precious fossils all along the proposed routes for the transmission lines.

Donnelly said there are plenty of opportunities for renewable energy development along the proposed Greenlink West route, but urges more scrutiny from the feds and fellow Nevadans.

“We are urging the BLM to use this as a opportunity for planning... look at where may be appropriate for energy development-- and other places that need to be off limits due to Impacts to biodiversity, cultural resources or communities,” he said.

There is a virtual meeting on August 2. To sign up, click here: The Bureau of Land Management

