New Clark County homeowners must fill out tax cap notices being mailed to prevent increase in property taxes

New homeowners in Clark County may be getting or have received a property tax cap abatement form in the mail from the Clark County Assessor's Office.(FOX5)
By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:53 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re a new homeowner In Nevada, you may be getting or receiving a property tax cap abatement form in the mail from the Clark County Assessor’s Office.

The county is mailing out postcards asking homeowners whether their property is a primary residence or used for commercial purposes.

“If your tax cap percentage is at 8% and this is your primary residence, please contact our office,” County Assessor Briana Johnson said.

The State of Nevada provides a partial abatement of taxes by applying a 3% cap on the tax bill of the owner’s primary residence (single-family house, townhouse, condominium or manufactured home). Only one property may be used in the State of Nevada as a primary residence, according to Clark County’s website.

A cap of up to 8% on the tax bill will be applied to residences that are not owner-occupied. The up to 8% cap would also apply to land, commercial buildings, business personal property, aircraft, etc.

“It is not an automatic 3%, they have to apply for that,” added Johnson.

New homeowners must complete the form and mail or email it to the Assessor’s office by June 2024 in order to receive your 3% tax cap abatement.

“Anytime there is a change in ownership or something happens on that parcel we typically send out a new card so that we can make sure that we have the appropriate owner signing the tax cap rental abatement card,” Johnson said.

Last year the county had to address confusion after dozens of people showed up at its office panicking they would be paying more in property taxes.

If your tax cap percentage is incorrect, you can contact the Assessor’s office at 702-455-3882.

