NDOT adds additional overnight closure of 215 in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced an additional total closure of eastbound and westbound CC-215 in the Centennial Bowl in northwest Las Vegas.

According to a media release, CC-215 will be fully closed in both directions between Tenaya Way and Grand Montecito Pkwy beginning at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 and ending at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, July 31. NDOT said the closure is essential for crews to perform structure work on the CC-215 to U.S. 95 ramp overhead. Marked details will be in place, and NDOT said that the closure is similar to restrictions in place on the nights of July 26 and July 27.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions.

Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.