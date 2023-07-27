Metro police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Wednesday evening, Las Vegas police announced that the department is investigating a suspicious death in the city.

According to a preliminary report, it happened on the 5300 block of Railroad River Avenue.

An LVMPD spokesperson is expected to provide more information at a media briefing scheduled for 7:45 p.m. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.