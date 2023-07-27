Metro police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in west Las Vegas Valley

A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:13 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Wednesday evening, Las Vegas police announced that the department is investigating a suspicious death in the city.

According to a preliminary report, it happened on the 5300 block of Railroad River Avenue.

An LVMPD spokesperson is expected to provide more information at a media briefing scheduled for 7:45 p.m. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police respond after SUV drives off roof of parking structure
Las Vegas police respond after SUV drives off roof of parking structure
Tax season officially starts Monday
IRS to hold single-family residence auction in Henderson
Exterior of NV Energy building in Las Vegas, NV
NV Energy sends letter to customers regarding summer electric bills
US 95 closed at Galleria Drive on July 25, 2023.
US 95 at Galleria temporarily closed due to police activity
Riquna Williams
Arrest report released for Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams accused of domestic battery

Latest News

Clark County School District
CCSD reaches tentative agreement with administrators, tech employees
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police respond to shooting near Karen Ave, Lamb Blvd
Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
UPS and the Teamsters Union came to a tentative contract agreement Tuesday.
Las Vegas UPS drivers speak about new agreement for workers