Memorial chosen to honor 1 October victims

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nearly six years after the 1 October tragedy, a memorial design honoring the victims has been chosen.

The winning design is called “Forever One” and was submitted by JCJ Architecture, based in Las Vegas.

“It resoundingly met all of the elements that the community said that they wanted in a memorial,” 1 October Memorial Committee Chairwoman Tennille Pereira told FOX5 Wednesday.

The design, which is planned for two acres of land on the intersection of Reno Avenue and Giles Street, takes elements of what the Route 91 Harvest Festival was supposed to be and puts them into the memorial.

“The structure of the design is like the structure of a song, so kind of the beginning, and the chorus,” Pereira explained. “It really takes you on a path or a journey.”

Pereira said the message people will get from the memorial will not just be a mourning of our lost ones, but will also feature positive tones.

“It really also is a lot about celebration and light and how the community came together and supported one another,” she said. “As well as, of course, remembering those that were taken from us.”

On September 5, Pereira will make a recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners to adopt this memorial.

The 1 October Memorial Committee is planning a fundraising effort to build, operate and maintain the memorial.

