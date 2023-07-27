Las Vegas police report: man stabbed wife to death, led officers on chase

Alexander Marshall
Alexander Marshall(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:17 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man faces a murder charge for allegedly stabbing his wife to death after he became upset she spoke to a waiter in Spanish, according to authorities.

Alexander Marshall, 62, is currently being held without bail for open murder with a deadly weapon following his arrest July 24.

Las Vegas police give details on Monday homicide, barricade arrest

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department alleges the following:

At 12:23 a.m. officers were flagged down in the area of Sahara and Rainbow by one of Marshall’s children, who told police Marshall was killing the child’s mother.

Officers went to the residence nearby and found the woman, identified by police as Ma-Del Sagrario Diaz-Torres on the couch with a slight pulse and stab wounds to the chest. She later died of her injuries.

Marshall was found with the help of an air unit after a vehicle pursuit and he was taken into custody.

Officers spoke with another of Marshall’s step-children who said the couple were having issues after Marshall became upset at dinner when Diaz-Torres spoke to a waiter in Spanish.

“She described Marshall as being overly jealous of Sagrario and her interaction with males,” the report states. The stepdaughter said she heard her mother screaming and saw Marshall on top of her, choking her and threatened she would be next.

Marshall later told police he remembered stabbing the woman before being taken into custody on the 215 freeway near the Pecos exit.

His next appearance in court has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

