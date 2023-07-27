Las Vegas police: former Nevada parole officer accused of having sex with detainee

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Nevada parole officer has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a detainee, according to authorities.

Allery Kane Marquez-Espino, 41, is currently out on $10,000 bond for a single charge of engaging in sexual conduct with a person who is under arrest or detained as a law enforcement officer, a felony.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report alleges the following:

On Feb. 8, a metro officer was contacted by a sergeant at the Clark County Detention Center who had overheard the victim say she had been raped by her probation officer prior to being in custody. An investigation was begun.

The woman told investigators that after she was released from custody in 2020 she was taken to a medical facility for surgery. During this time she was given fentanyl and morphine for pain management. Espino, her probation officer, visited her at the hospital to check on her and they had a conversation that was “mutually flirtatious” and began to talk to each other on WhatsApp.

After sending each other lewd photos of themselves, Espino told the woman he wanted to sneak into the hospital to have sexual relations with her. He did so under the guise that it was another probation visit, the report states.

Espino and the woman had sex in her hospital bedroom while he wore an all-black uniform with a police vest on. She then didn’t see him again for some time. He said he would get her a different probation officer so they could continue their relationship.

Two days after checking out of the hospital, the woman had a new probation officer. She told police she reported the incident to Nevada Probation and Parole but nothing was done yet for the case, so she reported it to CCDC.

After the dosage of her medication was lowered, the woman said she believed the relationship wasn’t right and that she had been taken advantage of. She began to avoid her new probation officer and refused to give her address to them, as she was worried Espino would find her with it. The new probation officer reported her incident to Nevada Parole and Probation Human Resources.

Redacted screenshots in the report contained evidence of the woman’s claims.

On July 24, an officer met with Espino and asked him about his work history. Espino said he began working at Nevada Parole and Probation in 2015 and that he left in 2020 or 2021. He said he did not recall the victim in the case.

When asked if he had a medical reason for not being able to remember, Espino said it was due to concussions from motorcycle accidents.

Espino is expected back in court on Aug. 31.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.