Las Vegas police arrest Oklahoma man for kidnapping, attempted murder of woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Enid, OK man was arrested on July 17 after he allegedly kidnapped and then tried to kill a woman who had been reported missing, according to authorities.

Shawn Smith, 43, is held on $750,000 bond. following his first appearance in court July 20.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report alleges the following:

An officer pulled Smith over near 6th Street and Sahara after he made an unsafe lane change. Smith was identified along with the woman and then Smith put the car in gear and drove off.

Police pursued and found Smith pulled over in a nearby dirt lot. The woman was outside the car, rolling on the ground while bleeding profusely from her left arm while Smith stood over her.

Smith then cut his own wrists with a boxcutter and was taken into custody.

In an interview with detectives, the woman said she began dating Smith about 10 months ago but found out Smith allegedly touched her daughter’s friends inappropriately.

She went to confront Smith, who promised he would “go after” the daughters and then kidnapped the woman, forcing her to drive to Las Vegas while threatening to kill her and then himself.

When they arrived in Las Vegas they got a room at the Excalibur Hotel, then went to a strip mall to get a marriage license before he confessed he had previously been in prison for 17 years for rape.

Garfield County Oklahoma court records show Smith was convicted of first-degree rape and burglary in 2005.

They were on their way to a “novelty store” when they were pulled over. She needed 13 stitches to close the slice to her wrist and the tendon was severed.

Police spoke with Smith who said “This is really out of character for me, obviously I did it.”

Smith is expected back in court Aug. 3.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.