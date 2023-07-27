Las Vegas police arrest man accused of killing roommate

George Bone
George Bone(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man is in custody for murder after allegedly killing his roommate, according to authorities.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested George Bone, 31, who is currently being held without bail.

Suspect in custody following ‘suspicious death’ in west Las Vegas Valley

Officers responded around 2:27 p.m. for a reported deceased woman inside a residence in the 5300 block of Railroad River Avenue.

Police found the victim appeared to be dead for “an extended period of time,” and the homicide unit was called.

Police identified Bone as the victim’s roommate and as the suspect in her death. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riquna Williams
Arrest report released for Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams accused of domestic battery
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Suspect in custody following ‘suspicious death’ in west Las Vegas Valley
Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
Tax season officially starts Monday
IRS to hold single-family residence auction in Henderson
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
UNLV football will face Washington for the first time in 2028
UNLV football schedules first-ever game against Washington
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
NDOT adds additional overnight closure of 215 in northwest Las Vegas
Zaon Collins
Ex-UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins sentenced for felony reckless driving