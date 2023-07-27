Las Vegas police arrest man accused of killing roommate

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man is in custody for murder after allegedly killing his roommate, according to authorities.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested George Bone, 31, who is currently being held without bail.

Officers responded around 2:27 p.m. for a reported deceased woman inside a residence in the 5300 block of Railroad River Avenue.

Police found the victim appeared to be dead for “an extended period of time,” and the homicide unit was called.

Police identified Bone as the victim’s roommate and as the suspect in her death. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

