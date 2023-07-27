Jonas Brothers announce second Las Vegas arena show

The Jonas Brothers added a second Las Vegas date to their world tour
The Jonas Brothers added a second Las Vegas date to their world tour(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:55 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Jonas Brothers have added a second stop in Las Vegas as part of The Tour, a series of concerts around the globe.

According to a media release, the Jonas Brothers will make a second Las Vegas stop at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, in addition to the previously announced show on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

The Tour kicks off with two sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium on August 12 and 13. The band will perform five albums every night, full of hits from their entire catalog, in 86 cities throughout the globe, including Paris, Milan, London, Dublin, Sydney, Auckland, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and many more.

They recently added 27 shows across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand and 26 more in North America.

