How to check or correct your Clark County property tax rate

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re a new homeowner, you may be getting a tax cap abatement notice in the mail from the Clark County Assessor’s Office.

The county is sending out postcards asking homeowners whether the property is a primary residence. If you don’t respond and fill out the form, you could get stuck with an 8% commercial property tax instead of the standard 3%.

County leaders said to immediately call them to receive a form and correct the error, if it’s incorrect. You can call at 702-455-3882.

Homeowners have up to a year to establish their correct property tax cap rate. More information about the county’s property tax changes can be found online.

Last year, homeowners flocked to county offices to make the changes to their tax rate, flooding phone lines and standing in long lines.

