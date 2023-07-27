Forecast Outlook - 07/27/23

Hot & Breezy Through Sunday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:47 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Temperatures will remain at or above 110° through Saturday in Las Vegas. Cooler air begins to work its way in by Sunday, but we’ll finally get below average by Monday and Tuesday of next week as temperatures fall below 105°.

Monsoon moisture escapes east through Saturday, but a slight chance for showers arrive Sunday for the higher elevations. Abundant moisture settles into Southern Nevada Monday and Tuesday of next week, bringing more widely scattered thunderstorms across the area.

Highs drop to 102° by Tuesday of next week.

