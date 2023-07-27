Ex-UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins sentenced for felony reckless driving

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former UNLV basketball recruit was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to felony charges following a deadly crash in 2020.

Zaon Collins, who was 19 at the time of the wreck, was given a suspended sentence of 24-72 months and will be on probation for a fixed term of three years without conditions. Collins was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. His attorney said that Collins hopes to reach out and work with children to bring awareness to the dangers of reckless driving.

Collins is currently serving a 90-day sentence at the Clark County Detention Center on a related misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge. He is scheduled to be released during the second week of August, and his term of probation will begin after that. Collins had faced up to six years in prison, but the prosecution and defense agreed on the 90-day sentence.

On December 30, 2020, Collins was involved in a crash that killed Eric Echevarria, 52. Authorities said that Collins’ level of THC in his blood was approximately 50% over the legal limit.

