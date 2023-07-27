Ex-UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins sentenced for felony reckless driving

Zaon Collins
Zaon Collins(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former UNLV basketball recruit was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to felony charges following a deadly crash in 2020.

Zaon Collins, who was 19 at the time of the wreck, was given a suspended sentence of 24-72 months and will be on probation for a fixed term of three years without conditions. Collins was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. His attorney said that Collins hopes to reach out and work with children to bring awareness to the dangers of reckless driving.

Ex-UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter

Collins is currently serving a 90-day sentence at the Clark County Detention Center on a related misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge. He is scheduled to be released during the second week of August, and his term of probation will begin after that. Collins had faced up to six years in prison, but the prosecution and defense agreed on the 90-day sentence.

On December 30, 2020, Collins was involved in a crash that killed Eric Echevarria, 52. Authorities said that Collins’ level of THC in his blood was approximately 50% over the legal limit.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riquna Williams
Arrest report released for Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams accused of domestic battery
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Suspect in custody following ‘suspicious death’ in west Las Vegas Valley
Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
Tax season officially starts Monday
IRS to hold single-family residence auction in Henderson
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
UNLV football will face Washington for the first time in 2028
UNLV football schedules first-ever game against Washington
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
NDOT adds additional overnight closure of 215 in northwest Las Vegas
George Bone
Las Vegas police arrest man accused of killing roommate