David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal to Host Club SI at Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sports superstars David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal are hosting a celebration during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

It’ll happen on Saturday, Nov. 18 as part of Sports Illustrated’s Club SI experience.

Fans will get to mix and mingle with the soccer and basketball legends, prior to the kick-off of the race.

In addition to hosting, Beckham and O’Neal will take part in a candid conversation about their renowned careers.

Sports Illustrated and Authentic Brand Group are hosting a three-day immersive experience, on Las Vegas Boulevard next to the Flamingo hotel.

Tickets are on-sale now and include food, drinks, parties, great views of the race, as well as the Shaq and David Beckham event.

You can buy them online here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.