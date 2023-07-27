CCSD reaches tentative agreement with administrators, tech employees

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees (CCASAPE).

CCASAPE represents the school district’s administrators, including principals, assistant principals, and central office administrators. According to a media release, The Board of School Trustees will review the contract for approval at a future public board meeting, and the bargaining unit will also need to ratify its contract with its members.

On Behalf of the Board of School Trustees, I am pleased that an agreement has been reached with CCASAPE. With less than two weeks from the first day of school, we are excited to continue our focus on student success. This tentative agreement ensures that all our employees receive the compensation they deserve, and the board looks forward to reviewing them at an upcoming meeting.

“I appreciate the collaborative and good-faith approach by CCASAPE to work together and honor our hard-working employees for their commitment and focus on student’s academic success,” said Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “Our administrators are often the first to arrive at a school and the last to leave at the end of the day. We look forward to continuing our work together as we continue to focus our efforts on improving student outcomes and achievement.”

Following months of negotiations, the tentative contract agreement with CCASAPE for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years includes the following:

Salary Scale increase: 10% year one (inclusive of 1.875% increase already provided effective July 1, 2023), and 2% year two

Column advancement in both years

Health benefit contribution increase: 8% in year one and 5% in year two

Various internal compensation adjustments

“The CCSD has been committed to negotiating with CCASAPE in good faith over the past several months, resulting in a tentative agreement that will fairly compensate the District’s dedicated, hard-working Central Office, Professional-Technical, and site-based administrators,” said said Jeff Horn, CCSD Executive Director. “As the new school year begins, these educational and professional leaders are excited to focus on their most important work, which is educating the nearly 300,000 students who will soon be arriving on District campuses.”

The District continues to negotiate with the other four bargaining units that represent CCSD employees, including the Clark County Education Association (CCEA), the Education Support Employees Association (ESEA), the Police Officers Association (POA) of the Clark County School District, and the Police Administrators Association (PAA) of the Clark County School District. Agreements with all bargaining units address employee pay, benefits, and professional development opportunities in support of student academic success.

A series of scheduled events hosted by the superintendent, called “Java with Jara,” were postponed until negotiations with CCEA conclude after protests by teachers and their supporters.

The district is facing a staffing shortage, with over 1,100 vacancies to fill, according to Deputy Human Resources Chief Marynet Bernazar. CCSD is also embroiled in a court case with the ACLU over its refusal to release information and police body camera footage from an incident at Durango High School.

