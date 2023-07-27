Back-to-school prices higher than last year, according to projections

Back-To-School Texas Sized Garage Sale held to help teachers with school supplies
Back-To-School Texas Sized Garage Sale held to help teachers with school supplies(CBS7)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The average price of back-to-school supplies has increased and spending may reach new records this year, according to at least one organization.

The National Retail Federation states spending may reach $41.5 billion this year, an increase from the $36.9 billion spent last year.

“Back-to-class shopping is one of the most important consumer shopping occasions of the year. Our research for 2023 shows American consumers are eager to jumpstart their back-to-school and college purchases early,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Retailers have been preparing for months to ensure they are well stocked with essential items that families and students need for the school year.”

Families of children in elementary and high school plan to spend an average of $890 on items this year - about $25 more than last year. College students are also going to feel the increase, with an estimated $1,366 to spend this year compared to $1,199 last year.

In a report from KLTV, teachers will also be impacted by the higher costs.

According to the National Education Association, more than 90 percent of teachers spend their own money on school supplies. One analysis estimated that educators will spend more than $820.

