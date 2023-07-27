Anita Baker announces Vegas shows

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - R&B music legend and eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer / songwriter Anita Baker has announced two concerts in Las Vegas.

Baker will perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Oct. 6 & Oct. 7.

Baker is currently on a sold-out tour, marking the first time she has been on a full tour since 1995 and the first time The Songstress will be performing her classic hits live since winning back the rights to her masters.

The tour celebrates Baker’s 40 years as a music icon in the industry since her debut album, The Songstress, was released in 1983.

Tickets for her Vegas show, Anita Baker: The Songstress in Las Vegas, start at $79. They will go on sale Friday, July 28, and can be purchased online here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.