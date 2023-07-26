What goes into solving CCSD’s staffing shortage?

The Clark County School District is facing a shortage of 2,000 teachers heading into the 2023-2024 school year(FOX5)
By Mike Allen
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:55 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the most pressing issues the Clark County School District has dealt with recently has been hiring and retaining teachers. The district is trying to fill about 1,120 vacancies, according to Deputy Human Resources Chief Marynet Bernazar.

“The project I’m most excited about right now is identifying how many open classrooms we have in our district,” she told FOX5 Tuesday.

Bernazar is in charge of making a dent in the district’s staffing shortage.

“It would be nice to cut that by 50% and, you know, meet halfway,” she said. “But just one day at a time.”

Bernazar says there’s one issue in particular that’s proven to be the biggest challenge in the quest to fill those spots.

“We have had over 150 potential teachers refuse to work for CCSD because of the salary,” she said.

Those 150-plus teachers would have filled more than 10% of the openings in the district.

Part of CCSD’s proposal to teachers in the current ongoing contract negotiations includes a look back at experience when hiring new teachers—something that’s not taken into consideration now. This would give many new hires a pay boost, but the largest teacher’s union in Nevada, the Clark County Education Association, says it still leaves lots of teachers out to dry.

“You’re talking about years of CCSD not placing educators where they should on a salary schedule,” CCEA President Marie Neisess told FOX5. “So to go back and try to make a change to all of that, that’s one thing. But when it’s at the expense of over 4,000 educators, that’s unacceptable.”

On top of higher pay for more teachers, Neisess wants to see those empty spots filled with qualified teachers.

“It breaks my heart that children are not getting a licensed, highly qualified educator in the classroom,” she lamented.

Bernazar agrees.

“The long-term goal would be to ensure that every student has a qualified teacher in the classroom,” she said.

Neisess says licensed teachers make a big difference in the readiness of kids for the next grade, and that long-term substitutes are not the answer.

“When I taught third grade, I taught kids who had long-term subs in kindergarten, first and second grade,” she explained. “Those children are not coming in at the same level as a child who’s had a fully-licensed teacher in front of them for those years.”

Neisess told FOX5 she’s not seen each classroom in CCSD be filled with a licensed teacher in her 30 years in the district.

CCSD and CCEA have two more scheduled meetings between now and the end of the school year: one on Thursday and another Friday.

