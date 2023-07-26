Sheriff’s department announces death of retired K-9 officer

A Michigan sheriff's office announced the death of a retired K-9 officer.
A Michigan sheriff's office announced the death of a retired K-9 officer.(Clare County Sheriff's Department)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:50 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A Michigan sheriff’s department announced the death of a retired K-9 officer on Wednesday.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department said Jack was a dual-purpose K-9 officer who was instrumental in the apprehension of numerous people and the detection of illegal drugs.

“K9 Jack faithfully served and protected his handler, the members of the sheriff’s office, and citizens of Clare County and surrounding areas,” the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post. “K9 Jack, thank you for your service.”

The sheriff’s department also extended condolences to Jack’s immediate family.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police respond after SUV drives off roof of parking structure
Las Vegas police respond after SUV drives off roof of parking structure
Tax season officially starts Monday
IRS to hold single-family residence auction in Henderson
Exterior of NV Energy building in Las Vegas, NV
NV Energy sends letter to customers regarding summer electric bills
US 95 closed at Galleria Drive on July 25, 2023.
US 95 at Galleria temporarily closed due to police activity
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police say children were ‘naked and unresponsive’ before desert abuse arrest

Latest News

A Phoenix-area homeowner said he ran outside to help a mail carrier who appeared to be...
‘She’s going to faint’: Homeowner helps pregnant mail carrier working in sweltering heat
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
FILE - Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for his child molestation...
Michael Jackson’s employees were not legally obligated to prevent sex abuse, lawyer argues in court
FILE - This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose,...
GRAPHIC: Ohio officer fired after letting his police dog attack a surrendering truck driver
Republicans hammer top target Homeland Security secretary in marathon hearing
Republicans hammer top target Homeland Security secretary in marathon hearing