Las Vegas UPS drivers speak about new agreement for workers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UPS and the Teamsters Union reached a tentative deal and avoided a possible strike that would likely cripple supply chains across the United States.

The tentative agreement still needs to be ratified by about 340,000 teamsters at UPS. That is expected to take just over three weeks. These workers are essential when it comes to getting your packages delivered.

“They are the industry standard,” said Tommy Blitsch, Secretary-Treasurer for Teamsters 631. “No one does it better than them.”

Driving up the rate of pay for these employees has been at the forefront of negotiations, especially for Blitsch, who represents nearly 2,000 UPS workers.

“It is about rewarding these employees for the job they did during the pandemic,” said Blitsch.

The tentative agreement includes raises for both part-time and full-time employees. Right now, current part-time employees make around $16.65 an hour. If the new contract is approved, part-time workers will get a raise to at least $21 an hour.

Full-time workers will average $49 an hour. Current workers will get $2.75 more an hour this year totaling $7.50 an hour more during the five-year contract.

“UPS, it has been in the news, has made $100 billion in the last five years,” said Blitsch. “Getting something for our members to reward them because they made the company that money is the most important thing.”

The new contract also includes getting air conditioning into workers’ vehicles.

“A lot of people don’t know we have never had AC,” said Blitsch. “As you know, it is extremely hot. We have seen over the last couple of weeks, we have had numerous of our drivers suffer heat-related illness.”

In terms of the next steps, on Monday they will have what is called a national two-person committee. Two members from each Teamsters Union that represent UPS employees around the country come together and review the final documents. That is then taken to the members for a vote.

Voting runs from Aug. 3 and ends Aug. 22.

