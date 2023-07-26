Las Vegas UPS drivers speak about new agreement for workers

UPS and the Teamsters Union came to a tentative contract agreement Tuesday.
UPS and the Teamsters Union came to a tentative contract agreement Tuesday.(Cameron Levasseur)
By Dani Masten
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:08 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UPS and the Teamsters Union reached a tentative deal and avoided a possible strike that would likely cripple supply chains across the United States.

The tentative agreement still needs to be ratified by about 340,000 teamsters at UPS. That is expected to take just over three weeks. These workers are essential when it comes to getting your packages delivered.

“They are the industry standard,” said Tommy Blitsch, Secretary-Treasurer for Teamsters 631. “No one does it better than them.”

Driving up the rate of pay for these employees has been at the forefront of negotiations, especially for Blitsch, who represents nearly 2,000 UPS workers.

“It is about rewarding these employees for the job they did during the pandemic,” said Blitsch.

The tentative agreement includes raises for both part-time and full-time employees. Right now, current part-time employees make around $16.65 an hour. If the new contract is approved, part-time workers will get a raise to at least $21 an hour.

Full-time workers will average $49 an hour. Current workers will get $2.75 more an hour this year totaling $7.50 an hour more during the five-year contract.

“UPS, it has been in the news, has made $100 billion in the last five years,” said Blitsch. “Getting something for our members to reward them because they made the company that money is the most important thing.”

The new contract also includes getting air conditioning into workers’ vehicles.

“A lot of people don’t know we have never had AC,” said Blitsch. “As you know, it is extremely hot. We have seen over the last couple of weeks, we have had numerous of our drivers suffer heat-related illness.”

In terms of the next steps, on Monday they will have what is called a national two-person committee. Two members from each Teamsters Union that represent UPS employees around the country come together and review the final documents. That is then taken to the members for a vote.

Voting runs from Aug. 3 and ends Aug. 22.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police respond after SUV drives off roof of parking structure
Las Vegas police respond after SUV drives off roof of parking structure
Tax season officially starts Monday
IRS to hold single-family residence auction in Henderson
Exterior of NV Energy building in Las Vegas, NV
NV Energy sends letter to customers regarding summer electric bills
US 95 closed at Galleria Drive on July 25, 2023.
US 95 at Galleria temporarily closed due to police activity
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police say children were ‘naked and unresponsive’ before desert abuse arrest

Latest News

(Gavel generic)
Grand jury indicts Las Vegas couple accused of locking children in dog cages
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
Back to School: Immunizations for Clark County School District
Riquna Williams
Arrest report released for Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams accused of domestic battery
A new study by UCLA researchers says climate change is responsible for water losses across the...
Lake Mead-size water losses across Colorado River Basin, UCLA study says