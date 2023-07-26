Las Vegas Valley roofers working in extreme heat share how they push through

Roofers in Las Vegas have to work during extreme heat
Roofers in Las Vegas have to work during extreme heat(FOX5)
By Dani Masten
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:19 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The extreme heat presents many challenges for those working outside in the Las Vegas Valley, including roofers.

For those working on roofs, the temperature can be 20 degrees higher than the actual reading outside. For three months, over 10 workers have been out in the heat every day for a full eight hours working on re-roofing one property in Henderson.

They try to start as early as possible, but some HOAs don’t allow them to start until after 7 a.m.

The superintendent for the project, Ruben Alvarez, said it is not comfortable to work in the heat, but they are on deadlines and have to get the project done, so they keep on going.

“Once in a while, we do have dangers of heat stroke,” said Alvarez. “We have been fortunate, but if a guy is not feeling well—shaky, elevated heart rate, sweating profusely—we get them off the roof immediately and we have a safety team that comes and checks them out.”

Most of the workers cover up completely in long sleeves or pants to protect themselves from the sun. They also take lots of breaks and finish up their day as early as possible.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police...
Whataburger coming to Las Vegas with 24/7 Strip location
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Las Vegas police respond after SUV drives off roof of parking structure
Las Vegas police respond after SUV drives off roof of parking structure
Tarica Brown
Las Vegas police: woman accused of arson set fire to boyfriend’s clothes, killing cat
US 95 closed at Galleria Drive on July 25, 2023.
US 95 at Galleria temporarily closed due to police activity

Latest News

Boulder City was hit with three different power outages in less than 12 hours
Power restored in Boulder City after outages impact hundreds of residents
Parent Guidance offers mental health resources for CCSD parents
‘Parent Guidance’ program offers mental health resources to Clark County parents
Joe Lombardo
Gov. Lombardo censured, fined by Nevada ethics commission
Las Vegas K9 Diko
Las Vegas police K9 Diko recovering from stabbing