Las Vegas Valley roofers working in extreme heat share how they push through

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The extreme heat presents many challenges for those working outside in the Las Vegas Valley, including roofers.

For those working on roofs, the temperature can be 20 degrees higher than the actual reading outside. For three months, over 10 workers have been out in the heat every day for a full eight hours working on re-roofing one property in Henderson.

They try to start as early as possible, but some HOAs don’t allow them to start until after 7 a.m.

The superintendent for the project, Ruben Alvarez, said it is not comfortable to work in the heat, but they are on deadlines and have to get the project done, so they keep on going.

“Once in a while, we do have dangers of heat stroke,” said Alvarez. “We have been fortunate, but if a guy is not feeling well—shaky, elevated heart rate, sweating profusely—we get them off the roof immediately and we have a safety team that comes and checks them out.”

Most of the workers cover up completely in long sleeves or pants to protect themselves from the sun. They also take lots of breaks and finish up their day as early as possible.

