Las Vegas police respond to shooting near Karen Ave, Lamb Blvd
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the 4100 block of El Segundo Avenue on Wednesday.
LVMPD officers responded to the area at about 2 p.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
A person of interest is currently in custody as the investigation continues.
-This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
