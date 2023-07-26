Las Vegas police respond to shooting near Karen Ave, Lamb Blvd

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the 4100 block of El Segundo Avenue on Wednesday.

LVMPD officers responded to the area at about 2 p.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest is currently in custody as the investigation continues.

