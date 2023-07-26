Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams arrested on domestic battery charges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Aces player Riquna Williams was arrested Tuesday on domestic battery charges, Las Vegas police confirm.

Court records show nine charges filed against Williams.

Back in 2019, she was suspended 10 games without pay over a domestic violence incident.

FOX5 has reached out to the Aces for more information regarding this recent arrest.

Williams has been out most of the season with a lower back injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

