Forecast Outlook- 7/25/2023

More Heat for the Rest of the Week
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather
By Sam Argier
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:01 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast for Wednesday. Most of the activity will be focused east of Las Vegas with a forecast high of 111°.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for Lake Mead down to Laughlin through Thursday evening with high temperatures up to 118° for the Colorado River Valley.

Thursday through Saturday will bring lower storm chances as drier air works into the area. High temperatures will be holding around the 110° mark.

A more significant push of monsoon moisture is in the forecast for early next week, bringing back better storm chances as we close out July and enter August.

