Forecast Outlook - 07/26/23

Slight Chance Today With Above Average Temps
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:15 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast for Wednesday. Most of the activity will be focused east of Las Vegas and in Mohave County, AZ.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for Lake Mead down to Laughlin through Thursday evening with high temperatures up to 118° for the Colorado River Valley.

Thursday through Saturday will bring lower storm chances as drier air works into the area. High temperatures will be holding around the 110° mark. Currently we’re seeing the hottest July on record in Las Vegas with an average temperature of 97°. With 6 days left in the month, we could see a slight change, but forecast highs will remain above 108 through Saturday.

A more significant push of monsoon moisture is in the forecast for early next week, bringing back better storm chances as we close out July and enter August.

