First independent cannabis consumption lounge license approved in Nevada, first lounges could open this fall
By Kim Passoth
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:38 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The first cannabis lounges in Nevada will open as soon as this fall. Tuesday, a conditional license was given to the first independent consumption lounge in the state by the Cannabis Compliance Board.

Last fall, the CCB awarded prospective licenses for 40 cannabis consumption lounges. Last month, three dispensaries got their conditional license from CCB to open lounges. Tuesday, an independent group got theirs.

La Lounge LLC, a group of attorneys, a doctor, and a commercial developer, got the first independent cannabis consumption lounge license in the state. They plan to build a consumption lounge within Clark County along with a restaurant. They have not announced and exact location. La Lounge is not currently connected or affiliated with another cannabis business like a dispensary.

Two dispensaries Clark County and one Washoe County have also received approval on their conditional license.

“Customers ask us about it every single day and we know this is what they are looking for,” said David Farris, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Planet 13 just off the Strip about their cannabis consumption lounge. Planet 13 is already in the construction phase, currently building out their lounge.

“For us, building out… this is something that we’ve never done before,” Farris added.

While the owners of the four future consumption lounges now with conditional licensees are eager to open, they still must get approval from the local city or county where they are located in addition to an inspection before opening their doors.

To see the full list of the 40 applicants awarded a Cannabis Consumption Lounge Prospective License and where the lounges will be located click here: Applicants awarded Cannabis Consumption Lounge Prospective License

