Back to School: Immunizations for Clark County School District

By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:02 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Parents and guardians of children attending classes in the Clark County School District beginning Aug. 7 have resources available to them for required vaccinations.

The CCSD website has a guide on which vaccines are needed.

A calendar for the Southern Nevada Health District also features times and locations available for mandatory back-to-school vaccinations - but by appointment only.

“The State of Nevada requires the following vaccinations for students enrolling in school: chickenpox (varicella), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, polio, tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (DTaP and Tdap), quadrivalent meningitis, and measles-mumps-rubella (MMR). Parents who recently moved to Nevada should note hepatitis A vaccination is required in the state. Immunizations that were up-to-date in other states that do not require hepatitis A vaccination might not be current in Nevada. For a list of immunization requirements for school, visit Immunize Nevada’s School, Child Care, and University Vaccine Requirements page,” their website reads.

The Southern Nevada Health District is offering several options for back-to-school vaccinations. For more information visit www.snhd.info/bts or call (702) 759-0850.

