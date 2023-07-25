US 95 at Galleria closed due to police activity

US 95 closed at Galleria Drive on July 25, 2023.
US 95 closed at Galleria Drive on July 25, 2023.(LVACS)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:54 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A major freeway is closed Tuesday morning due to police activity, according to traffic management officials.

U.S. 95 at Galleria Drive is closed in all directions due to police activity.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at Sunset Road, with southbound traffic being diverted at Galleria.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

