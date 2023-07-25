US 95 at Galleria closed due to police activity

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A major freeway is closed Tuesday morning due to police activity, according to traffic management officials.

U.S. 95 at Galleria Drive is closed in all directions due to police activity.

#FASTALERT Police activity on SB US-95 At Galleria Dr

Northbound traffic is being diverted at Sunset Road, with southbound traffic being diverted at Galleria.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

