Three people found dead in car identified as Marines who served at Camp Lejeune

Three bodies were found inside a car early Sunday morning at the Speedway on 14477 Hwy 17, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.
By Zach Solon and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Three bodies were found inside a car at a North Carolina gas station on Sunday morning, WECT reports.

The U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Marine Logistics Group said on Tuesday that the three were Marines and identified them as:

  • “Marine Corps Lance Corporal Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wisconsin. Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg was a Motor Vehicle Operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg entered active duty service in May 2021.
  • “Marine Corps Lance Corporal Merax C. Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma. Lance Cpl. Dockery was a Motor Vehicle Operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. Lance Cpl. Dockery entered active duty service in June 2020.
  • “Marine Corps Lance Corporal Ivan R. Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida. Lance Cpl. Garcia was a Motor Vehicle Operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. Lance Cpl. Garcia entered active duty service in July 2019.”

“My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia,” said Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group. “Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Sgt. Chester Ward with the sheriff’s office says foul play is not suspected, but investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine how the three men died. Sheriff Alan Cutler does not know how long it will take for those results to be returned.

Deputies were called to the Speedway gas station at 14477 Highway 17 to investigate a report of a missing person at around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Ward says investigators are also working to determine how long the men were dead before their bodies were discovered. The 2nd Marine Logistics Group said Tuesday that they are supporting NCIS and local authorities

“This is an ongoing investigation. There does not appear to have ever been any threat to members of the community. More information will be released as we are able to do so,” a sheriff’s office announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whataburger tent order number sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police...
Whataburger coming to Las Vegas with 24/7 Strip location
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Man leads police on pursuit, standoff after woman found dead in southwest Las Vegas home
Las Vegas police respond after SUV drives off roof of parking structure
Las Vegas police respond after SUV drives off roof of parking structure
Tarica Brown
Las Vegas police: woman accused of arson set fire to boyfriend’s clothes, killing cat
This photo taken Jan. 1, 2010 shows a two lane highway in Nevada's valley of Fire. A drive...
2 women found deceased in Valley of Fire State Park

Latest News

Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens
Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens
Life and Death at 30k feet; Sen. Duckworth fights to equip airplanes with EpiPens
A maintenance worker died Monday after falling at least 50 feet into an empty fuel tank in...
Maintenance worker dies after falling 50 feet into empty fuel tank, officials say
Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
Nearly 900-pound shark pings off coast days before ‘Shark Week’
Learning new job skills through free resources
Ways to build up your job skills for free with online learning